Dortmund slump to 4-2 loss at Kiel despite late comeback

:Struggling Holstein Kiel scored three times in a dominant first half but had to survive a late comeback from Borussia Dortmund before beating the visitors 4-2 on Tuesday, inflicting a second straight Bundesliga defeat on the Ruhr valley club.

The result saw Dortmund, who had also lost 3-2 to Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, drop to eighth in the standings while piling more pressure on already-embattled coach Nuri Sahin.

Dortmund, who next face third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday in the league, travel to Bologna next week in the Champions League.

"When players think they are special... then it is embarrassing, shameful and unworthy to represent the yellow black colours like that," said Dortmund sports director Lars Ricken. "The first half was shameful."

Ricken backed the coach and said there was no reason to have any discussion about his future at the club.

"This is a discussion we do not need to have now at all," Ricken said. "We will fly to Frankfurt and then make the team responsible for winning at least that game."

The hosts struck twice in five minutes to stun Dortmund, with Shuto Machino firing them into the lead in the 27th minute before Phil Harres headed in from close range for his fifth goal in the last three league games.

Dortmund, who had a dozen players and staff hit by a flu virus in the past days with some being ruled fit to play on Tuesday, were sluggish in the first half despite having far more possession.

But they had little to offer in terms of attack after an early chance.

It got even worse for Dortmund with 22-year-old Harres, who has netted seven times in the league this season, delivering a perfectly chipped pass for Alexander Bernhardsson to drill in their third goal deep in first-half stoppage time.

Dortmund left their comeback until late with Gio Reyna cutting the deficit in the 71st minute with a shot from the edge of the box and Jamie Gittens curled in a superb effort to make it 3-2 in the 78th to give his team some hope.

Kiel went down to 10 men after substitute Lewis Holtby was sent off for a bad challenge.

Dortmund poured forward, including keeper Gregor Kobel, in search of an equaliser in stoppage time but it was Kiel who struck again.

Fiete Arp scored into an empty goal from 45 metres out with the last kick of the game, sealing their first ever win over Dortmund.

Kiel, who have won two of their last three matches, are in 17th place.