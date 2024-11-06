Logo
Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz

Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v SK Sturm Graz - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in action with SK Sturm Graz's Tochi Chukwuani REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v SK Sturm Graz - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier shoots at goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v SK Sturm Graz - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2024 Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in action REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v SK Sturm Graz - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2024 SK Sturm Graz's Kjell Scherpen in action with Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Dortmund substitute Malen strikes late for 1-0 win over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v SK Sturm Graz - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - November 5, 2024 General view of Borussia Dortmund fans with flares in the stands REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
06 Nov 2024 06:07AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2024 06:18AM)
DORTMUND, Germany :Borussia Dortmund substitute Donyell Malen scored an 85th minute goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Tuesday and make it three wins from four matches.

The Dutch striker, who has spent a lot of time on the bench this season with speculation swirling about his future at the club, had come on in the 67th minute.

He intercepted a ball in the Austrians' half, played a one-two with Serhou Guirassy and finished in the box with a well-taken shot.

The result sees Dortmund, last year's finalists who next play Dinamo Zagreb on Nov. 27, bounce back following their 5-2 loss at holders Real Madrid on the previous matchday.

They have now won their last two matches in all competitions after beating RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last week only days after Dortmund's shock German Cup exit to VfL Wolfsburg.

The European top-flight has switched from a group stage to a league phase this season where 36 teams play eight matches each, with the top eight in the table progressing directly to the next round, while the next 16 teams enter a two-legged playoff.

Dortmund had spent much of the first half in possession and had their share of chances but lacked a clinical finish, Guirassy coming agonisingly close with a low drive in the 28th.

The visitors, who have now lost all four games, were dangerous on the break, however, and threatened through Jusuf Gazibegovic's curled effort.

Sturm's Mika Biereth also came close in the 71st but the Dane missed with a close-range header. Instead it was the Germans who scored to move up to fourth in the standings. The Austrians, still without a point, are in 32nd place.

Source: Reuters

