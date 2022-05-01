Logo
Dortmund suffer shock loss to Bochum despite Haaland hat-trick
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 30, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Dan Axel Zagadou in action with VfL Bochum's Eduard Lowen REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 30, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland in action with VfL Bochum's Anthony Losilla REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 30, 2022 VfL Bochum's Herbert Bockhorn in action with Borussia Dortmund's Antonios Papadopoulos REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 30, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf in action with VfL Bochum's Erhan Masovic REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v VfL Bochum - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 30, 2022 VfL Bochum's Maxim Leitsch in action with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS/Heiko Becker
01 May 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 01 May 2022 12:03AM)
DORTMUND, Germany : VfL Bochum scored twice in the final nine minutes, including an 85th-minute penalty through Milos Pantovic, to snatch a 4-3 victory at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The result kept Dortmund a point short of securing second spot with two games remaining, with the Ruhr valley club in second place on 63. It also handed Bochum their first win at Dortmund since 1998.

In a seven-goal, drama-filled encounter Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to carry Dortmund from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.

Visitors Bochum got off to a dream start in their local derby and were 2-0 up by the eighth minute thanks to goals from Sebastian Polter and Gerrit Holtmann.

The hosts quickly recovered and pulled a goal back with Haaland's 16th-minute penalty.

The Norwegian was far from done and he bagged his second with another spot kick on the half-hour mark.

The 21-year-old thought he had completed their comeback with a tap-in and a lucky bounce in the 62nd but Bochum came back once more, levelling though Juergen Locadia in the 81st and Pantovic's penalty for a memorable win in the local derby.

Dortmund are on 63 points, eight ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday.

Bayern Munich, who secured their 10th straight league title last week, are on 75 following their 3-1 loss to Mainz 05.

Source: Reuters

