Sport

Dortmund's Bellingham doubtful for title decider against Mainz - coach
Dortmund's Bellingham doubtful for title decider against Mainz - coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - May 13, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

25 May 2023 09:19PM
Jude Bellingham is still a doubt for Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title decider against Mainz on Sunday, manager Edin Terzic said, meaning the midfielder could miss what is likely to be his last game for the Ruhr valley club.

Bellingham is nursing a knee injury and missed last week's 3-0 win over Augsburg, which put Dortmund one win away from their first league trophy in 11 years. Dortmund are two points clear of Bayern Munich going into the last game.

"There is still a question mark on Jude," Terzic told reporters on Thursday. "He has been able to intensify his training, which looks pretty good. We're going to look at the units today and tomorrow. We definitely want him in the squad."

Bellingham has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side in the close season transfer window, with Sky Sports reporting that Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid are in talks to sign the England international.

Source: Reuters

