Dortmund's Guirassy scores four in 6-0 rout over Union Berlin

DORTMUND, Germany :Serhou Guirassy scored four goals to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 6-0 demolition of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday in their first league win under new coach Niko Kovac.

The Guinea international scored three of his goals in an eight-minute span late in the second half to take his league tally to 13 goals, along with another 10 in the Champions League where Dortmund will face Lille in the Round of 16 next month.

The hosts, who had lost their two previous league games under Kovac and earned only their second win in their last eight matches, moved into 10th place on 32 points.

"First and foremost I am happy that we won a league game now and in a way that I liked," Kovac, who took over in late January, told a press conference.

"I am totally unimportant because I am part of the team. We won't be celebrating in a big way. We won a league game and that's it.

"We have big matches coming up in the league and the Champions League and that's where the focus is," Kovac said.

Dortmund opened their account when former Union player Julian Ryerson saw his shot deflected in for an own goal by Diogo Leite in the 25th minute.

"We were a bit slow to start but after the first 15 minutes we found our way into the game and the own goal settled our nerves," Kovac said.

Dortmund hit the crossbar with a Maximilian Beier header four minutes later but did everything right in the 40th when Guirassy headed in a Pascal Gross cross.

The Guinea international added his second in the 75th minute from close range before pushing the ball over the line after good work from Beier five minutes later to complete his hat-trick.

With the Union defence collapsing completely, he bagged a fourth goal when he headed in another Gross cross in the 83rd before Beier sealed their win in the 90th.