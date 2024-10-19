Dortmund's Guirassy snatches late winner in 2-1 victory over St Pauli

DORTMUND, Germany :Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy headed an 83rd-minute winner to hand them a 2-1 victory over visiting St Pauli on Friday and provisionally lift them to fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Guinea international Guirassy headed in a cross at the far post to bag the three points five minutes after St Pauli's Eric Smith silenced the home crowd with a stunning equaliser.

Dortmund, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, had lost 2-1 at Union Berlin on the previous matchday, but bounced back to protect their 100 per cent win rate in home matches this season.

They have not enjoyed the best of starts, failing to win on the road so far and they have not managed back-to-back wins in the league this season.

The hosts dominated early on and could have scored well before they took a deserved lead through Ramy Bensebaini's looping header two minutes before the break.

Earlier St Pauli's Morgan Guilavogui had found the back of the net but his effort was ruled offside.

Dortmund should have added more goals after the break with Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen among others spurning chances but instead it was the visitors who struck with Smith's 30-metre missile in the 78th minute.

Guirassy, however, headed in a cross from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens for his fourth goal of the campaign to lift Dortmund to 13 points.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 14, face VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. RB Leipzig, also on 14, travel to Mainz 05.