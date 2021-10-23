Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dortmund's Haaland out for a few weeks with hip injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dortmund's Haaland out for a few weeks with hip injury

Dortmund's Haaland out for a few weeks with hip injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Ajax Amsterdam v Borussia Dortmund - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 19, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland salutes fans after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

23 Oct 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 02:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Haaland is set to spend a few weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hip injury, manager Marco Rose said on Friday.

Haaland only returned from a thigh problem last week, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old also played the full 90 minutes in the 4-0 Champions League grup stage loss to Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Dortmund's Bundesliga clash at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, Rose told reporters: "Erling will be out, we'll be without him for a couple of weeks even.

"He has a hip flexor injury which simply doesn't make it possible for him to play. It's the same thigh, but another location.

"Erling was really down yesterday because he was happy to be back again. That he is out again is not good for us, it's not great for the lad, but Erling will get all the support he needs from the club, from the team."

The Norwegian posted a message on Twitter saying: "Time to focus on my recovery. I'll be back stronger!"

Second-placed Dortmund trail leaders Bayern Munich by a point after eight games. Arminia are second-bottom with five points.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us