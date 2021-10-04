Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dortmund's Haaland rules himself out of Norway's World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dortmund's Haaland rules himself out of Norway's World Cup qualifiers

Dortmund's Haaland rules himself out of Norway's World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Union Berlin - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 19, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

04 Oct 2021 07:24PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Norway striker Erling Haaland said he will not be fit for his country's World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Montenegro over the next week as he is still recovering from a thigh injury.

Haaland, who has been sidelined for Borussia Dortmund's last three matches in all competitions with the injury, said on Twitter on Monday: "Hi folks, I am sorry for not being ready for the national team matches. Would have been fun. Anyway, good luck to Norway."

Norway travel to Turkey on Oct. 8 before hosting Montenegro three days later.

Haaland, who has scored 68 goals in 67 matches for the Ruhr valley club so far, has missed Dortmund's last two league matches as well as their Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon last week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us