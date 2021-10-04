Dortmund's Haaland rules himself out of Norway's World Cup qualifiers

BERLIN : Norway striker Erling Haaland said he will not be fit for his country's World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Montenegro over the next week as he is still recovering from a thigh injury.

Haaland, who has been sidelined for Borussia Dortmund's last three matches in all competitions with the injury, said on Twitter on Monday: "Hi folks, I am sorry for not being ready for the national team matches. Would have been fun. Anyway, good luck to Norway."

Norway travel to Turkey on Oct. 8 before hosting Montenegro three days later.

Haaland, who has scored 68 goals in 67 matches for the Ruhr valley club so far, has missed Dortmund's last two league matches as well as their Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon last week.

