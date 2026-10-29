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Dortmund's Karetsas could be fit to face Bayern says coach Kovac
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Dortmund's Karetsas could be fit to face Bayern says coach Kovac

Dortmund's Karetsas could be fit to face Bayern says coach Kovac
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - October 17, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin coach Mauro Lustrinelli consoles Borussia Dortmund's Konstantinos Karetsas as he is helped after being substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Dortmund's Karetsas could be fit to face Bayern says coach Kovac
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 24, 2026 Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac performs media duties before the match REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
29 Oct 2026 08:26PM
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Oct 29 : Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas is battling to be fit in time for the Bundesliga Klassiker at Bayern Munich on Saturday, coach Niko Kovac said on Thursday.

The Greece international, one of the club's major signings this season, suffered an ankle injury on October 17 in the 0-0 draw with Union Berlin. He had just returned after collapsing in September due to what the club called 'circulatory problems'.

"He trained in part with the team today. It was matchday plus two and minus two so it was not too intensive," Kovac told a press conference.

Dortmund moved into the German Cup third round with Tuesday's last-gasp 3-2 home win over Werder Bremen.

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"Today was the first time Karetsas trained with the team. The plan is that if all is well tomorrow, he  will train with the team and we will decide if he is ready to go to Munich or not," Kovac said.

Dortmund, like Bayern, are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season and both teams are on 17 points, with the Bavarians top on goal difference. Dortmund have scored 12 goals in seven league games, fewer than half of Bayern's 25.

"It is the Klassiker and after a long time we can play a game having the same level of points," Kovac said. "That makes the match more interesting but it does not make it easier. Bayern are the gold standard, not only in Germany but in Europe.

"We may have a chance this time to turn the game in our favour but, as I said, it won't be easy."

Source: Reuters
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