Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dortmund's Malen scores last-gasp winner over Cologne in season opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dortmund's Malen scores last-gasp winner over Cologne in season opener

Dortmund's Malen scores last-gasp winner over Cologne in season opener

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v FC Cologne - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - August 19, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

20 Aug 2023 02:41AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2023 03:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DORTMUND, Germany: Donyell Malen drilled in an 88th minute winner to hand Borussia Dortmund, last season's runner-up, a nervous 1-0 victory over visiting Cologne in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday (Aug 19).

The Dutchman snatched the winner after a lacklustre performance by the hosts, who last season failed to win their first league title in 12 years after slipping up on the last matchday.

Dortmund were in control and had 65 per cent possession throughout the match but hardly managed to get into the Cologne box.

"Today there was not a lot of things that we liked," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. "We take the three points with us. It was not a good performance."

"We had to handle a lot of counter attacks because our centre was completely open. There was also some luck that Cologne did not convert their situations."

The visitors had their best chance in the first half with Davie Selke's deflected shot that bounced off the cross bar.

There was little to cheer for the sold-out 81,000 crowd in the stadium, with Dortmund finding no way past a disciplined Cologne defence for much of the game, even after Terzic replaced his entire frontline in the second half.

It was Cologne who came close in the second half with substitute Sargis Adamyan's header blocked by keeper Gregor Kobel as the Dortmund fans started jeering and whistling.

But Malen broke the deadlock, volleying in at the far post after Felix Nmecha had headed on a corner, to give his team a winning start to the campaign.

Champions Bayern Munich kicked off their season with a 4-0 demolition of hosts Werder Bremen on Friday with league record signing Harry Kane scoring one goal and setting up another on his Bundesliga debut.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Bundesliga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.