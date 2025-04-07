Logo
Dortmund's Schlotterbeck to miss rest of season with knee injury
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Lille v Borussia Dortmund - Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - March 12, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck celebrates their first goal scored by Emre Can REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/ File Photo

07 Apr 2025 11:44PM
Borussia Dortmund centre back Nico Schlotterbeck will sit out the rest of the season after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old's injury comes at a crucial time for the club as they chase European qualification for next season. Dortmund are eighth in the Bundesliga standings with six matches remaining and are five points behind fourth-placed Mainz 05.

Dortmund are also due to visit LaLiga leaders Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Dortmund finished as runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

"Nico's loss hits us very hard. He is a very important part of our team and has impressed with consistently good performances this season. We hope that he will be fit again quickly and will receive maximum support from us on his way back," Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said.

Source: Reuters
