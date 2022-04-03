Logo
Dortmund's title hopes all but dead after 4-1 loss to Leipzig
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 2, 2022 RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi in action as he punches the ball clear REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 2, 2022 RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer in action with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 2, 2022 RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele shoots at goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
03 Apr 2022 02:44AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 02:59AM)
DORTMUND, Germany: RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer scored twice and set up a third goal for a stunning 4-1 victory at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (Apr 2) that all but killed off the hosts' slim title hopes.

The result left Dortmund nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich, 4-1 winners at Freiburg, with six games remaining.

Leipzig, who tightened their hold on fourth place on 48 points, struck against the run of play when Laimer chipped the ball over keeper Gregor Kobel in the 21st minute to shock the first sold-out crowd in the Signal Iduna Park in more than two years.

What was to be a big football party for the hosts, with top striker Erling Haaland in the starting line-up and in front of 81,000 fans, turned into a nightmare when Austria international Laimer added a second with a deflected shot 10 minutes later.

Frustrated Dortmund, who had a couple of golden chances early in the first half, could not find a response after the break and Christopher Nkunku, set up by a Laimer backheel, completed a superb Leipzig attack to make it 3-0 in the 58th.

Substitute Donyell Malen managed to briefly cut the deficit in the 84th with a header at the far post but Leipzig responded two minutes later with Dani Olmo's well-placed shot from outside the box to seal an emphatic victory.

Source: Reuters

