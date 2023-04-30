Logo
Perez beats Verstappen to win again in Baku
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 30, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 30, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates on the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 30, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates on the podium after winning the race along with second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen and third placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 30, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates with Max Verstappen and Red Bull mechanics after winning the race REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
30 Apr 2023 09:17PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2023 09:17PM)
Sergio Perez beat teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday and continue Red Bull's domination of the Formula One season.

Helped by a safety car period that fell in his favour after Verstappen had pitted, the Mexican took his sixth career victory to also became the first driver to win the race in Baku for a second time.

Perez is now six points behind Verstappen with two wins each after four rounds.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started on pole position for the third year in a row in Baku, finished a distant third for his team's first podium appearance of the year with George Russell claiming the fastest lap for Mercedes.

Source: Reuters

