Doucoure scores fastest goal of season as Everton thrash Leicester 4-0

LIVERPOOL, England : Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the fastest goal of the season in a 4-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday as the Merseyside club continued their resurgence under David Moyes with their third straight victory in the Premier League.

Doucoure latched on to a long ball from keeper Jordan Pickford to score in 10.18 seconds - the fastest goal Everton have ever scored in the Premier League and the fourth-fastest in league history.

Beto then grabbed a double when he scored his first five minutes later and once again just before halftime as Everton punished Leicester's high line to go 3-0 up by the break.

Everton added a fourth in the 90th minute when Iliman Ndiaye pinched the ball after a mix-up in defence as Moyes's side moved up to 15th with 26 points. Leicester remain 17th, one point above the relegation zone.