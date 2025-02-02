Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Doucoure scores fastest goal of season as Everton thrash Leicester 4-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Doucoure scores fastest goal of season as Everton thrash Leicester 4-0

Doucoure scores fastest goal of season as Everton thrash Leicester 4-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Leicester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 1, 2025 Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell
Doucoure scores fastest goal of season as Everton thrash Leicester 4-0
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Leicester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - February 1, 2025 Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Peter Powell
02 Feb 2025 01:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the fastest goal of the season in a 4-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday as the Merseyside club continued their resurgence under David Moyes with their third straight victory in the Premier League.

Doucoure latched on to a long ball from keeper Jordan Pickford to score in 10.18 seconds - the fastest goal Everton have ever scored in the Premier League and the fourth-fastest in league history.

Beto then grabbed a double when he scored his first five minutes later and once again just before halftime as Everton punished Leicester's high line to go 3-0 up by the break.

Everton added a fourth in the 90th minute when Iliman Ndiaye pinched the ball after a mix-up in defence as Moyes's side moved up to 15th with 26 points. Leicester remain 17th, one point above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement