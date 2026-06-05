Doue shines as Ivory Coast stun France in World Cup warm-up

PARIS, June 4 : Guela Doue haunted his brother's national team as he scored once and set up the winner to fire Ivory Coast to a shock 2-1 comeback victory over France in a World Cup warm-up match in Nantes on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Strasbourg defender, older brother of France and Paris St Germain forward Desire Doue, cancelled out Rayan Cherki's sublime opener shortly after halftime before delivering the cross that Amad Diallo converted for the winner, earning the Elephants a first-ever victory over Les Bleus.

France appeared comfortably in control after an encouraging first-half display and led through Cherki's moment of brilliance, but Didier Deschamps's side unravelled after the break as Ivory Coast punished a series of defensive lapses.

Les Bleus, who were on a nine-match unbeaten streak, next face Northern Ireland in a final warm-up game in Lille on Monday.

Deschamps made 10 substitutions in the second half as France appeared bothered by the speed of Ivory Coast, who begin their World Cup campaign against Ecuador on June 15.

The positive point for France was Cherki's display as the Manchester City player made his case for a place in the starting lineup for the team's World Cup opening game against Senegal on June 16.

Captain Kylian Mbappe started and showed intent throughout the opening period, creating several dangerous situations against a disciplined Ivory Coast side before being replaced at halftime.

France threatened early when Michael Olise slipped Mbappe through in the seventh minute, but goalkeeper Yahia Fofana reacted well to parry the striker's effort.

Cherki should have put France ahead in the 31st minute when Marcus Thuram picked him out in front of goal, but the 22-year-old hesitated and was denied by a last-ditch challenge.

He remained influential, however, and nearly turned provider nine minutes later when Aurelien Tchouameni's header from his delivery was tipped over by Fofana.

Cherki finally got his reward on the stroke of halftime. He gathered a loose ball on the right side of the area, dragged it past a defender with a clever drag-back and fired a right-footed shot across the goalkeeper into the far corner.

France, however, were caught off guard early in the second half.

Doue was played through by Nicolas Pepe and slipped the ball past Mike Maignan to level in the 53rd minute.

His cross was then met by Diallo, who tapped in to boost Ivory Coast's morale before they fly to the U.S.