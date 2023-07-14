Douglas returns to training ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has returned to training with an eye on next year's Games in Paris, the 27-year-old American said on Thursday.

Douglas, who has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games when she led the United States to a second consecutive Olympic team gold, said last year she was taking time off to focus on her mental health.

"For many years, I've had an ache in my heart but I didn't want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness or regret and through my tears and hurt, I've found peace," Douglas wrote on her Instagram account.

"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor... let's do this #2024."

The announcement by Douglas, who was the first Black woman to win an Olympic individual all-around gold, in 2012, comes two weeks after four-times gold medallist Simone Biles confirmed her return to competition after a two-year hiatus.

With Douglas and Biles back in action, along with Tokyo gold medallist Sunisa Lee who has recovered from a kidney issue, the Americans would have their last three Olympic all-around champions in the Paris 2024 squad.

Unlike Biles and Lee, Douglas will not compete in next month's US Classic.