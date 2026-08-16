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Douglass sets 50m freestyle world record at Pan Pacific
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Douglass sets 50m freestyle world record at Pan Pacific

Douglass sets 50m freestyle world record at Pan Pacific

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - World Aquatics Championships - Women 200m Breaststroke Finals - World Aquatics Championships Arena, Singapore - August 1, 2025 Kate Douglass of the U.S. in action during the final REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

16 Aug 2026 03:40AM
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Aug 15 : American Kate Douglass reclaimed the women's 50 metres freestyle world record on Saturday, clocking 23.49 seconds in the preliminaries at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Irvine, California.

Douglass and fellow American Gretchen Walsh, her training partner and former University of Virginia teammate, have traded the record this summer.

Walsh set the previous mark of 23.55 at the Sette Colli meet on June 28. She posted the second-fastest time in Saturday morning's preliminaries, finishing in 23.78 in her heat after Douglass, with the pair set to meet again in the evening final.

Douglass also helped break the world record in the mixed 4x100 metres medley relay on the opening night of the meet, alongside Walsh, Van Mathias and Will Modglin.

Douglass is a five-time Olympic medalist and the championships are being viewed as an important early benchmark ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Source: Reuters
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