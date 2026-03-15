Dowman makes history to seal vital Arsenal win over Everton

LONDON, March 14 : Joyous Arsenal fans found a new young hero as Max Dowman, aged 16 years and 73 days, sealed a vital 2-0 home win over Everton to become the youngest Premier League scorer and move his side provisionally 10 points clear in the title race on Saturday.

It had been another nervous night at The Emirates as Arsenal laboured against Everton but all that was forgotten when substitute Dowman produced a magical moment with virtually the last kick to spark an eruption of celebrations.

Dowman had come off the bench along with Viktor Gyokeres on the hour with Arsenal running out of ideas and in danger of surrendering control of their destiny as they inch towards a first title since 2004.

But it was Dowman's sensational cross that caused havoc in the Everton defence in the 89th minute and allowed Gyokeres the simplest of tap-ins to break the stalemate.

Then came the moment that will be remembered by all those present in the stadium.

With Everton keeper Jordan Pickford up the field for a last-gasp corner for the visitors, the ball broke to Dowman who headed the ball around one Everton player, side-stepped another and ran half the length of the pitch to slot the ball into an empty goal with the Arsenal fans in delirium.

Essex-born Dowman became the youngest scorer for Arsenal, beating Cesc Fabregas who was 16 years, six months and 28 days when he opened his account for the club.

Everton's James Vaughan was the previous youngest Premier League scorer at 16 years and 270 days.

Arsenal's late burst put them on 70 points from 31 games with Manchester City, who visit struggling West Ham United later on Saturday, on 60 from 29 matches.

"It was a great moment, especially the way the goal built up, we had like 10, 15 seconds to really enjoy actually what was about to happen," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"And it was magical, all the fans and all the players together jumping off the crowd. It was a beautiful day."

Victory had looked unlikely for Arsenal as they rode their luck in the first half when Dwight McNeil was denied by the woodwork for the visitors who made the better chances.

But they dug deep to secure another three points in their bid for a first title since 2004.