Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Down-to-the-wire Super Bowl draws game's second-largest audience, Nielsen says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Down-to-the-wire Super Bowl draws game's second-largest audience, Nielsen says

Down-to-the-wire Super Bowl draws game's second-largest audience, Nielsen says

FILE PHOTO: Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Caitlin O'hara

15 Feb 2023 06:37AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 06:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :Sunday's Super Bowl attracted an average of 113 million viewers on U.S. television and digital platforms, the second-highest audience in the history of the National Football League's championship game, the Nielsen ratings agency said on Tuesday.

This year's matchup featured injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind 38-35 victory in the final seconds over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nielsen's figure includes people who watched on the Fox or Fox Deportes TV networks or streamed the game on Fox digital properties or NFL+.

The Super Bowl draws the biggest audience on U.S. television each year. The most-watched Super Bowl took place in 2015, when an average of 114.8 million people watched the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks.

Viewership rose roughly 11 per cent from last year, when Nielsen reported an audience of 101 million people.

Fox said the audience increased during the halftime show starring pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, averaging 118 million people on TV and digital platforms.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.