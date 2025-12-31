DR Congo beat Botswana 3-0 to set up Algeria last-16 showdown

Dec 30 : Gael ‌Kakuta scored two goals and laid on another as the Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Botswana 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash in Rabat on Tuesday, and in doing so set up a last 16 clash with Algeria on January 6.

The Congolese finished level on seven points with Senegal at ‌the top of the standings, but their inferior ‌goal difference means they have to settle for second place in the pool and a meeting with the in-form 2019 winners in the knockout round.

Nathanael Mbuku scored the game's opener, set up by Kakuta’s backheel pass, before the latter netted a penalty and then a third for his side from ‍close range in a comfortable win.

Botswana were already eliminated from the tournament heading into the match and have now lost all six of their Cup of Nations matches following their second appearance at the continental finals.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

DR Congo took ​the lead on the half-hour ‌mark when Mbuku played a neat one-two with Kakuta, the latter returning the ball with a clever backheel, before Mbuku slotted ​the ball in at the near post.

The Congolese were then awarded a penalty when ⁠Botswana defender Thabo Leinanyane handled ‌the ball from Meschack Elia's cross and Kakuta converted the spot-kick.

Kakuta netted ​his second goal in the 60th minute as he controlled Theo Bongonda's pass and under no pressure from the Botswana defence, ‍finished from seven yards.

Congo had the ball in the back of the net ⁠again when Fiston Mayele rose to deflect the ball in, but a Video Assistant ​Referee review suggested he ‌used his arm to direct the ball into the ‍net.

(Reporting ​by Nick SaidEditing by Christian Radnedge)