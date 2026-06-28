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DR Congo make three changes as they look to go on the attack
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DR Congo make three changes as they look to go on the attack

DR Congo make three changes as they look to go on the attack

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - DR Congo v Uzbekistan - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 27, 2026 DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre walks on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

28 Jun 2026 06:44AM
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ATLANTA, June 27 : The Democratic Republic of Congo changed to a more attacking formation as they look to beat debutants Uzbekistan on Saturday in their last World Cup Group K clash and advance to the Round of 32.

• DR Congo fielded five defenders in their previous two matches against Portugal and Colombia but Steve Kapuadi sits out this time to allow an extra attacker in Brian Cipenga.

• In the midfield Nathanael Mbuku and Noah Sadiki’s more attacking approach means Edo Kayembe and Ngalayel Mukau are benched.

• After losing 5-0 to Portugal in their last match, Uzbekistan made four changes as they look to win their first points.

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• In defence Abdulla Abdullaev and Behruzjon Karimov make way for Khojiakbar Alijonov and Jakhongir Urozov while Akmal Mozgovoy is back in the midfield in place of Odiljon Xamrobekov.

• Uzbekistan’s other change sees Dostonbek Khamdamov in for Azizjon Ganiev.

Teams:

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Nathanael Mbuku, Noah Sadiki, Brian Cipenga, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Jakhongir Urozov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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