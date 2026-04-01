DR Congo score extra time winner to qualify for the World Cup

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, March 31 : The Democratic Republic of Congo grabbed the second-last available berth at the World Cup finals by beating Jamaica 1-0 in their inter-confederation playoff on Tuesday with Axel Tuanzebe netting an extra-time winner to see them return to the finals after a 52-year wait.

The former England under-21 international bundled the ball over the line from a corner in the 100th minute but had to wait for more than minute while it was checked for a possible handball before being confirmed as a goal.

It was as much as the Congolese deserved, having dominated proceedings in a fast-flowing match without many clear-cut chances at Estadio Guadalajara, which will be one of the three Mexican venues for the World Cup.

It is the second time DR Congo have qualified for the finals, more than half a century after their initial appearance in 1974 when the country was known as Zaire.

They are the 10th African country to have qualified and at the World Cup, will compete in Group K against Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

Jamaica’s veteran goalkeeper Andrew Blake made a sharp save to deny Cedric Bakambu at the start of the second half before the Reggae Boyz enjoyed a dominant spell after being on the back foot for most of the first half.

During a 20-minute burst of dominance for Jamaica, Leon Bailey had their best opportunity in the 67th minute but put wide his diving header on the end of a cross from the left from Tyreece Campbell.

CONGOLESE IN LATE ONSLAUGHT

In the final 10 minutes, the Congolese wrestled back control and after both Theo Bongonda and Edo Kayembe had gone close, they thought they had secured a dramatic late win when they had the ball in the back of the net in the 85th minute.

But Bongonda was marginally offside as he collected the ball before passing for Bakambu to stroke the ball into the net.

It was a close call for Jamaica, who then saw Blake make another smart stop, this time from an audacious backheel from Bakambu’s after Yoane Wissa’s dribbling had set up a half-chance just metres out.

The pressure continued to extra time but after some stout defending, Jamaica will be disappointed with conceding from a corner as Tuanzebe netted his first international goal.

Nine minutes from the end, Argentine referee Facundo Tello pulled up with cramp and had to be replaced by fourth official Dario Herrera.

Jamaica were playing a second game in five days after last Thursday edging New Caledonia 1-0 in their semi-final tie, also in Guadalajara. DR Congo’s higher FIFA ranking meant they were seeded straight into Tuesday’s decider.

The last World Cup berth is decided in Monterrey later on Tuesday when Bolivia take on Iraq in the other inter-confederation playoff.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Stephen Coates)