DR Congo writes to F1 urging suspension of Rwanda race talks

LONDON : The Democratic Republic of Congo has urged Formula One to end talks with Rwanda over hosting a race, saying the Liberty Media-owned sport risks having its brand "smeared by a blood-stained association".

Fighting between the army and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo has killed thousands since early 2022 and displaced over one million people.

Foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, who has called on soccer clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain to end sponsorship agreements with Rwanda, wrote to Formula One on Tuesday.

In the letter to London-based Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali she expressed "deep concern" over the sport's dialogue with Rwanda.

"While I applaud Formula One's desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host," wrote the minister.

"Does Formula One really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global Motorsport?"

Rwanda has been accused by Congo, the United Nations and some Western countries of supporting the M23 with troops and weapons.

Rwanda insists it has taken mostly defensive positions to protect its borders and citizens.

Formula One said it was closely monitoring developments.

"We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula One race," said a spokesperson.

"We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced in December, before Formula One's governing body held a prize-giving gala in Kigali, that his country wanted a race.

Formula One last raced in Africa at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, in 1993 and returning to the continent has become a priority.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been involved in efforts behind the scenes with both Rwanda and South Africa.

Wagner said she would "wholeheartedly support" a South African bid.

"South African soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the very regime you seek to do business with," she added.

"For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something."

South African troops are in Congo as part of U.N. and Southern African missions. Thirteen had died in fighting with rebels up to the end of January.