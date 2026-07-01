DR Congo's ambitions fulfilled, England clash will be day to remember

ATLANTA, June 30 : The Democratic Republic of Congo’s progress to the knockout phase of the World Cup is the culmination of a long-term project to revive the fortunes of one of the world's most populous nations.

DR Congo face England in Atlanta on Wednesday in the round of 32, having progressed in dramatic fashion from the group phase, coming from behind to beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and finish as the best of the third-place finishers.

Sebastien Desabre is one of the longest-serving coaches on the continent, having been given time to work on a four-year project across three major competitions.

Coaches in Africa usually have much less time at the helm of a national team than those in other continents unless they win a trophy or come close.

Desabre took the Congolese to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals in 2024 after they had failed to qualify for the previous tournament in neighbouring Cameroon two years earlier.

“We had to work hard to convince and try and present our project,” he said of his ability to persuade federation officials to be patient and allow him time to forge together a team.

“You can’t do it alone. I had a group of amazing players. I’m so lucky to have so many excellent players but who are also excellent people, ready to give everything for Congo, and that was important.”

CORE OF PLAYERS

Desabre rarely tinkered with his squad, putting faith in a core of players who have been together longer than is usual in the hurly-burly world of African football.

“We maintained the same players because we knew what we wanted from them and how to get on with the project,” he said.

A second Cup of Nations in Morocco at the turn of the year did not prove as successful, with a last-gasp goal conceded against Algeria knocking them out in the round of 16.

By that time, however, they were on the cusp of qualifying for the World Cup after an absence of more than half a century, and Desabre was allowed to continue his work.

Last September, there was speculation he might be dismissed after his side let a two-goal lead slip and lost 3-2 at home to Senegal in a decisive World Cup qualifier, setting off a stadium riot in Kinshasa.

They missed out on automatic qualification, but did advance to the African playoffs for the best four runners-up across the nine qualifying groups, where in November, at a tournament in Morocco, they eliminated Cameroon and Nigeria in surprise triumphs.

“When you set a goal and you start working at it 100 per cent, positive things happen,” added 49-year-old Frenchman Desabre.

DR Congo then went to the inter-confederation qualifiers in Guadalajara, Mexico, in March and edged Jamaica in extra time to book a return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

“In terms of goals we set, we have reached them and we are proud of that,” Desabre said.

Progress to the knockout stage of the tournament and a dream tie against England is a fairytale bonus.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)