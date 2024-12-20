Draper out of United Cup but confident about Australian Open return

Briton Jack Draper has pulled out of the season-opening United Cup mixed team tournament in Australia due to a hip problem but remains confident he will be fit to compete in the Australian Open next month.

Draper, the world number 15, was replaced in the British team for the Dec. 27-Jan. 5 United Cup by Jan Choinski, who will be the team's number two singles player behind Billy Harris.

"As I work to get on top of my hip injury and get match fit, I've unfortunately been advised not to play in the United Cup," Draper said on social media.

"While we're very positive about competing in the Australian Open ... I won't be able to jump straight into a packed schedule as I manage and strengthen my hip ... gutted, as I was really looking forward to play in the United Cup for the first time."

Draper, who captured ATP titles in Stuttgart and Vienna and reached the U.S. Open semi-finals in a breakthrough 2024 season, said that he would also skip Britain's Davis Cup tie against Japan in late January.

The Australian Open takes place from Jan. 12-26 in Melbourne.