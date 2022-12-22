Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Draws made for newlook Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Draws made for newlook Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana

Draws made for newlook Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Final Preview - Guayaquil, Ecuador - October 28, 2022 General view of a Copa Libertadores replica trophy in Guayaquil REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

22 Dec 2022 03:42AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 04:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Next year's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana first phase was drawn on Wednesday (Dec 21) under the competitions' new formats, the latter featuring single games rather than two-legged matches.

Home advantage between teams from the same country in the preliminary stages will be decided by draw, while playoffs will be introduced for the last 16 round.

Under the new format, teams who finish second in their group in the Copa Sudamericana will face third-placed group finishers in the Copa Libertadores, in a similar way to the UEFA Europa League.

"The first phase of the tournament (Copa Sudamericana) will be played in single matches and the two-legged format will be abolished," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"In addition, teams that finish second in their groups will no longer be eliminated outright, but will have the chance to advance to the Round of 16 by playing a play-off with the third-placed clubs in the Libertadores."

Chile's Universidad Catolica president Juan Tagle expressed his dissatisfaction with the modifications and issued a letter to the president of the Chilean Football Association.

"Never before has a draw established a clear sporting advantage for one of the two teams involved in a match. Who came up with this?," Tagle wrote on Twitter.

The first phase of both CONMEBOL competitions is set to be played in March, the same month the final groups will be drawn.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.