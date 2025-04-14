Drinks are on Pereira as Wolves win again

WOLVERHAMPTON, England () -Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Vitor Pereira is happy to swap the wine of his native Portugal for the beer of England's Black Country as he celebrates his side's 4-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Fans at Molineux brandished a banner with the legend "First the points, then the pints" following last week's 2-1 win over Ipswich Town, after which the 56-year-old coach was spotted in a pub in the town celebrating with fans.

Asked if he would be joining them for a beer again following their drubbing of Spurs, Pereira was emphatic.

"Every time! Work is work, but after the work we need to celebrate together. I need to feel the energy of these people and be part of the family," he told the BBC.

Pereira has become a popular figure with fans following his appointment in December when Wolves looked to be in serious danger of relegation.

He has since secured eight wins and two draws in his 16 league games, with four of those victories coming in their last four matches, the first time Wolves have won four in a row in the Premier League.

"This is good for us. We are consistent now. Now we know very well the moments of the game and how to deal with them," Pereira said.

"Sometimes we need to wait and sometimes be compact and play on the counter, sometimes we have space to play with the ball, sometimes fast and sometimes slow down. In this moment, we have the tactical maturity."

With his team sitting 16th on 35 points, 14 points clear of Ipswich in 18th, Sunday's result means that Wolves will most likely retain their Premier League status for next season, and Pereira is already looking forward.

"I am (an) ambitious guy, I want more and more. This is the image I ask the players to send to the supporters - we have a team that can reach other targets," he said.