Driussi, Galoppo shine as River Plate beat Godoy Cruz in 4-2 thriller

Sebastian Driussi and Giuliano Galoppo both scored twice as River Plate claimed a thrilling 4-2 victory over Godoy Cruz on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of Group B in Argentina's Clausura championship to two points.

River Plate made a flying start at the Estadio Monumental when Driussi struck in the fourth minute, unleashing a right-footed shot into the far corner. However, Godoy Cruz responded swiftly as forward Agustin Auzmendi levelled the score with a composed finish just five minutes later.

Galoppo restored River's advantage in the 19th minute, pouncing on a rebound to fire home, but the hosts were pegged back again shortly after. Lautaro Ruben Rivero Cruz conceded a penalty, and Auzmendi stepped up to deliver a confident spot kick to make it 2-2.

River Plate surged ahead once more when Galoppo rose highest to meet a corner kick, heading the ball past the Godoy Cruz goalkeeper moments before the interval.

Driussi then scored early in the second half, netting River's fourth goal in the 49th minute with a clinical finish to ensure all three points for the league leaders.

River top the Group B standings with 11 points from five matches, while Godoy Cruz languish in 14th place with three points.

"Today wasn't an easy game because there were a lot of guys who hadn't been playing. I think they did pretty well, despite a few mistakes," River manager Marcelo Gallardo told reporters.

"The squad is improving as it plays more games. Now the players have to show their worth, not only for what they have earned, but also for what it means to wear the River shirt."

In Group A, Boca Juniors hammered Independiente Rivadavia 3-0 in Los Polvorines thanks to goals by Ricardo Centurion, Exequiel Zeballos and Alan Velasco.

Boca sit 10th in Group A standings with six points from five matches, while Independiente Rivadavia are 13th with four points.