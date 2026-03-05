Drivers face most challenging F1 era, says Hamilton

MELBOURNE, March 5 : The sweeping technical changes to Formula One this season will be the biggest test drivers have ever faced, said seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday.

F1's chassis and power unit regulations have had their most significant overhaul in decades, and the increased use of electric power has put the onus on drivers needing to be tactical with energy deployment and regeneration.

Embarking on his 20th season, Ferrari driver Hamilton has adapted to multiple technical eras since starting in V8 cars with McLaren in 2007 but the 41-year-old Briton said the latest reset was on another level.

"It will be the most challenging it's ever been in the sport, for sure," Hamilton told reporters at Albert Park ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

"It's always challenging. You have little changes, but this one particularly is far bigger than, I think, at least the five that I've been through.

"Each weekend, you're learning more. You'll be faced with different challenges with the different characteristics of the circuit, which I think is fine."

Hamilton failed to win a race or take a podium in a dismal first season with Ferrari last year but is far more optimistic about his second campaign.

Along with Mercedes, Ferrari's SF-26 car showed good pace at winter testing and looked a step ahead of the rest.

Hamilton spoke in glowing terms about Ferrari's "great mileage" during testing and did not hold back when asked about his goals for 2026

"Win. That's what, of course, everyone's working towards," he said.

"Mercedes look particularly quick and I'm not really sure whether we're seeing the full, unleashed Red Bull yet, so it's really, really exciting.

"But I do know that, whatever the case, I feel like I've got a great group of people behind me who are head-down focused on bringing performance and really maximising from every weekend."