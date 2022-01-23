Logo
Drone suspends play for 19 minutes at Brentford v Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves in action with Brentford's Sergi Canos REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 General view of the big screen after play was stopped due to a drone flying above the stadium REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers players do a warm up after play was stopped due to a drone flying above the stadium Action Images via Reuters/Hannah Mckay tails.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers players walk onto the pitch after play was stopped due to a drone flying above the stadium Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 General view as players walk off the pitch due to a drone flying above the stadium Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
23 Jan 2022 12:05AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 12:05AM)
LONDON : The Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was suspended for 19 minutes for security reasons with a drone hovering above the stadium.

The incident took place around the half-hour mark with the score 0-0 as the referee asked the players to head back to the changing rooms at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The players returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

