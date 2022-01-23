Drone suspends play for 19 minutes at Brentford v Wolves

LONDON : The Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was suspended for 19 minutes for security reasons with a drone hovering above the stadium.

The incident took place around the half-hour mark with the score 0-0 as the referee asked the players to head back to the changing rooms at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The players returned for a short warm-up and the match resumed after the drone was taken down.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)