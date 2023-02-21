Logo
Drugovich replaces Stroll at Aston Martin for F1 testing
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 18, 2022 Aston Martin's Felipe Drugovich in action during practice REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

21 Feb 2023 11:18PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 11:33PM)
LONDON : Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will stand in for injured Canadian Lance Stroll at Formula One testing in Bahrain this week, Aston Martin said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old reigning Formula Two champion will drive the new car first on Thursday morning with Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso taking over in the afternoon.

The schedule for Friday and Saturday has yet to be confirmed.

Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, was ruled out of the three-day pre-season test after he was injured in a bicycle accident while training in Spain.

The team has not given details about what it called a minor accident but said the driver was expecting to make a quick recovery.

The first race of the season is in Bahrain on Mar 5.

Aston Martin also have Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne as a reserve driver but the reigning Formula E champion is due to race in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

