Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch

Dubois appeals to WBA over Usyk fight, wants rematch

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Daniel Dubois & Hamzah Sheeraz Media Workouts - Bermondsey Boxing Club, London, Britain - August 15, 2023 Daniel Dubois poses during his media workout Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

07 Sep 2023 12:42AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2023 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Daniel Dubois has formally appealed to the World Boxing Association (WBA) to declare his loss to Ukraine's world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last month a No Contest and order a rematch.

The 26-year-old British challenger suffered a ninth-round knockout in the fight in Wroclaw, Poland, on Aug 26 but said he was "cheated out of victory" by a low blow controversy when Usyk went down in the fifth.

Usyk, who retained his WBA, WBO and IBF belts, was given nearly four minutes to compose himself after being hit on the band of his shorts.

Dubois' promoter Frank Warren said it had been a legitimate shot by his fighter.

"The WBA, now that it has received a formal appeal from Dubois’ team, will proceed with a review as per the regulations," the WBA said in a statement.

"Any decision made regarding this situation will be made under WBA rules and communicated in a timely and appropriate manner."

Warren told the BBC that the appeal had been lodged on Tuesday by his Queensberry Promotions.

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said on the night of the fight that he saw "several low blows" from Dubois.

"Everyone wants the rematch after he loses a fight," he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.