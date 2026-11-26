LONDON, Nov 25 : WBO heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois will make the second defence of his belt against former holder Joseph Parker in Manchester on January 30, promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday.

The 'New Year's Retribution' fight will be shown live on DAZN.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet in February last year, when Dubois was IBF champion, but the Briton pulled out due to illness.

Parker, who held the WBO title from 2016 to 2018, was suspended after failing a dope test in October 2025 but was cleared to return to the ring last August.

Dubois has won 24 of his 27 professional fights while Parker has a 36-4 record.

"It's a fight everyone wanted to see and I'm thrilled we can now make it happen," said Warren on the Queensberry website.

"Daniel is entering his prime and when he is on his game it is hard to picture anybody beating him. But Joseph has long promised to become world champion again and now he gets his chance."

Dubois made his first defence of the WBO belt with a one-sided second-round stoppage of fellow Briton Fabio Wardley in a title rematch last month.

Germany's Agit Kabayel holds the WBC belt while Croatian Filip Hrgovic is the IBF champion, both managed by Warren. Russia's Murat Gassiev has the WBA title.