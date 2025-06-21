Duckett, Pope survive scares to continue England revival

LEEDS, England :Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope steadied the ship to give England hope of mounting a comeback on day two of the first test against India at Headingley with the hosts 107-1 at tea, 364 runs behind.

England had earlier dismissed India for 471, taking the last seven wickets in an hour either side of lunch to drag themselves back into the match after the touring side had dominated day one.

Resuming on 359-3, India captain Shubman Gill quickly moved past his highest score in test cricket, supported by the flamboyant Rishabh Pant, to put India in total control, heading towards lunch on 430 with the loss of no further wickets.

Pant was sweeping and scooping to his heart's content, often ending up on his knees, fittingly moving to his seventh test ton with another six into the crowd, celebrated with a forward somersault.

After Gill fell for 147 chasing another maximum, India's lower order collapsed as they lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs.

In reply, in much more difficult, overcast conditions, the highest-ranked test bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, struck early to remove England opener Zak Crawley for four in the first over and caused problems for Duckett and Pope.

Duckett was dropped on 15 and survived a DRS review, both off the bowling of Bumrah, with Pope also coming out on the right side of a review, before the pair settled and calmly took England past 100.

Another fine sweep shot took Duckett to his 19th test half century just before tea, and he was unbeaten on 53 at the interval with Pope on 48.