Dumoulin to retire at the end of the season

Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin will retire from professional cycling after the 2022 season, the former Giro d' Italia champion announced on Friday.

Dumoulin, who currently races for Team Jumbo-Visma, won the Giro in 2017 while also claiming time trial silver medals at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020.

The 31-year-old, who finished second in the 2018 Tour de France, said he has had a frustrating year after suffering from "fatigue, aches and injuries".

"For a while now there has been a disbalance between my 100 per cent dedication, everything I do and sacrifice for my sport and what I subsequently get out of it in return," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"With a lot of patience and a very cautious (training) approach, I'm convinced that I could get back to my full potential on the bike.

"But that would be a long and patient road with no guarantee of success. I choose not to take that road, but to quit my active cycling instead and to take a new and unknown path."

Dumoulin said September's UCI Road World Championship in Australia will be his last time trial.