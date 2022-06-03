Logo
Dumoulin to retire at the end of the season
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 7 - Diamante to Potenza, Italy - May 13, 2022 Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin in action at the end of Stage 7 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

03 Jun 2022 09:10PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 09:10PM)
Dutch cyclist Tom Dumoulin will retire from professional cycling after the 2022 season, the former Giro d' Italia champion announced on Friday.

Dumoulin, who currently races for Team Jumbo-Visma, won the Giro in 2017 while also claiming time trial silver medals at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020.

The 31-year-old, who finished second in the 2018 Tour de France, said he has had a frustrating year after suffering from "fatigue, aches and injuries".

"For a while now there has been a disbalance between my 100 per cent dedication, everything I do and sacrifice for my sport and what I subsequently get out of it in return," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"With a lot of patience and a very cautious (training) approach, I'm convinced that I could get back to my full potential on the bike.

"But that would be a long and patient road with no guarantee of success. I choose not to take that road, but to quit my active cycling instead and to take a new and unknown path."

Dumoulin said September's UCI Road World Championship in Australia will be his last time trial.

Source: Reuters

