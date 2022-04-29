Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dumped by Kolkata, Kuldeep regains mojo at Delhi in World Cup year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dumped by Kolkata, Kuldeep regains mojo at Delhi in World Cup year

Dumped by Kolkata, Kuldeep regains mojo at Delhi in World Cup year

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India's Kuldeep Yadav during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

29 Apr 2022 01:21PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 01:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes he is in the middle of his best Indian Premier League (IPL) season ever and his resurgence is likely to place him in India's plans for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Kuldeep was Kolkata Knight Riders' go-to bowler until the 2019 season before things went awry for the left-arm wrist spinner.

The 27-year-old was dropped by his franchise after managing just one wicket in five matches in 2020 and he missed the entire 2021 season with bad form and a knee injury.

Released by Kolkata ahead of the ongoing season, Kuldeep has thrived at Delhi claiming 17 wickets in eight matches equalling his 2018 haul from 16 games.

"This has to be my best IPL season, definitely," the spinner said after his 4-14 set up Delhi's four-wicket victory against Kolkata on Thursday.

"I'm enjoying bowling, and I've become a lot clearer with my plans. I gave away some runs in certain matches but I've backed my skills."

Both of Kuldeep's four-wicket hauls this season came against his former franchise and the spinner said he learnt from his failures at Kolkata.

"I have become a better bowler now. I'm a lot stronger mentally. I've tasted failure and I'm no more afraid of it."

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the wicket-takers' chart this season with 18 wickets. Kuldeep, who is second in that table, denied being in a race with his former India team mate for the highest wicket-taker's honour.

"He's like an elder brother who always backed me. When I was out with injuries, he'd call me and motivate me. There's no competition.

"I really want him to win the purple cap. He has been bowling exceptionally over the past three-four seasons and he deserves it."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us