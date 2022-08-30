Dundee United sack head coach Ross after 9-0 loss to Celtic

Dundee United have sacked head coach Jack Ross following their 9-0 humiliation by Celtic, the Scottish Premiership club said on Tuesday, shortly after English Premier League side Bournemouth dismissed manager Scott Parker after a 9-0 loss to Liverpool.

Celtic's victory at Tannadice Park on Sunday matched their record 9-0 win over Aberdeen in 2010-11 and was the biggest away victory in the competition's history, beating their own 8-1 triumph at Dunfermline Athletic in 2005–06.

Dundee said Ross had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect and that Liam Fox would take charge of the team on an interim basis ahead of Wednesday's League Cup second round match with Livingston.

Bournemouth boss Parker was sacked by the promoted club earlier on Tuesday, three days after their third successive defeat in the English top-flight.