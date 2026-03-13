Logo
Duplantis sets 15th pole vault world record
Duplantis sets 15th pole vault world record
Athletics - Pole vault gala Mondo Classic - IFU arena, Uppsala, Sweden - March 12, 2026 Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action and sets a new world record of 6.31m during the pole vault gala. Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via REUTERS
13 Mar 2026 05:30AM
March 12 : Sweden's Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.31 metres at the Mondo Classic indoor meeting in Uppsala to set another pole vault world record on Thursday, improving his own previous mark by one centimetre.

The Olympic and world champion had no failed attempts on his way to the record height, opening at 5.65m before clearing 5.90m and 6.08m and then going on to surpass his previous best.

Unlike most track and field disciplines, pole vault has a single world record covering both indoor and outdoor performances.

It was the 15th time Duplantis has broken the world record since first setting it in 2020, underlining his dominance in the event.

Sondre Guttormsen of Norway placed second after clearing 6.00m, marking his second successful six-metre vault this season.

Americans Zachery Bradford and Sam Kendricks and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall each cleared 5.90m to finish third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Source: Reuters
