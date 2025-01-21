Logo
Sport

Dupont back to Six Nations to inspire ambitious France
Rugby Union - Official launch of the 2025 Six Nations rugby tournament - Rome, Italy - January 21, 2025 France captain Antoine Dupont during the 2025 Six Nations official launch REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Dupont back to Six Nations to inspire ambitious France
Rugby Union - Official launch of the 2025 Six Nations rugby tournament - Rome, Italy - January 21, 2025 Italy captain Michele Lamaro, England captain Maro Itoje, France captain Antoine Dupont, Wales captain Jac Morgan, Scotland co-captain Rory Darge and Ireland captain Calen Doris during the 2025 Six Nations official launch REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Dupont back to Six Nations to inspire ambitious France
Rugby Union - Official launch of the 2025 Six Nations rugby tournament - Rome, Italy - January 21, 2025 France captain Antoine Dupont, Italy captain Michele Lamaro and England captain Maro Itoje during the 2025 Six Nations official launch REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
21 Jan 2025 05:46PM
ROME : Antoine Dupont will make a much-awaited return to the Six Nations after a one-year hiatus that cemented his status as one of France's top athletes, hoping Les Bleus can win the tournament on the back of a perfect autumn series.

Dupont skipped last year's championship to focus on Rugby Sevens, and ended up taking gold in the Paris Olympics after his rugby union teammates finished second in the Six Nations.

"It was not easy to watch the guys on TV but I had other objectives. I'm happy to be back in this beautiful tournament," Dupont said at the Six Nations launch on Tuesday.

"We've got a lot of ambition for this tournament, we have the potential to win it and I'm excited about that," the 2022 and 2023 player of the tournament added.

Dupont was sometimes near his best as he skipped France to victories against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in November and he will again partner with flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who is back after a lengthy absence following injuries.

"We had a good series in November and now we have to keep going on from this and keep this momentum for the Six Nations," scrumhalf Dupont said.

France, who achieved the Grand Slam in 2022, have finished second in all the other editions since 2020.

France kick off their campaign on Jan. 31 at home against Wales.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ros Russell)

Source: Reuters

