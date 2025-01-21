Dupont back to Six Nations to inspire ambitious France

ROME : Antoine Dupont will make a much-awaited return to the Six Nations after a one-year hiatus that cemented his status as one of France's top athletes, hoping Les Bleus can win the tournament on the back of a perfect autumn series.

Dupont skipped last year's championship to focus on Rugby Sevens, and ended up taking gold in the Paris Olympics after his rugby union teammates finished second in the Six Nations.

"It was not easy to watch the guys on TV but I had other objectives. I'm happy to be back in this beautiful tournament," Dupont said at the Six Nations launch on Tuesday.

"We've got a lot of ambition for this tournament, we have the potential to win it and I'm excited about that," the 2022 and 2023 player of the tournament added.

Dupont was sometimes near his best as he skipped France to victories against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in November and he will again partner with flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who is back after a lengthy absence following injuries.

"We had a good series in November and now we have to keep going on from this and keep this momentum for the Six Nations," scrumhalf Dupont said.

France, who achieved the Grand Slam in 2022, have finished second in all the other editions since 2020.

France kick off their campaign on Jan. 31 at home against Wales.

