Dupont cleared to resume playing ahead of South Africa clash
Dupont cleared to resume playing ahead of South Africa clash

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - France Training - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 4, 2023 France's Antoine Dupont during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

09 Oct 2023 05:15PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2023 05:24PM)
PARIS :Antoine Dupont's chances of playing France's quarter-final clash against defending champions South Africa at the World Cup were given a massive boost when he was cleared to resume rugby training on Monday.

The team captain underwent surgery on a broken cheekbone on Sept. 22 and after quickly going back to light training, was waiting for the green light from his surgeon to start making contact with other players.

Following the 26-year-old's visit to surgeon Frederic Lauwers in Toulouse, the French federation (FFR) said in a statement: "Antoine Dupont has obtained the authorisation to resume rugby training as early as today."

The French staff had said that the surgeon's clearance was key to Dupont's possible participation in Sunday's clash against the Springboks, adding that the player would have the final say on whether he would want to be on the field.

Source: Reuters

