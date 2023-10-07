Logo
Sport

Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says
Sport

Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says

Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Italy - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 6, 2023 France's Antoine Dupont before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - France Training - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 4, 2023 France's Antoine Dupont during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
07 Oct 2023 06:13PM
LYON, France : Antoine Dupont is likely to be in top form for France's quarter-final at the Rugby World Cup if he gets approval to play from the surgeon who operated on his broken cheekbone, assistant coach Karim Ghezal said.

Dupont underwent surgery two weeks ago, and surgeon Frederic Lauwers is expected to decide on Monday whether the team captain is ready to return to competition.

Les Bleus qualified for the last eight when they crushed Italy 60-7 on Friday.

Dupont was not on the match sheet but he has resumed training alone and the 26-year-old appears to be fit - cheekbone injury aside.

"His physical qualities are impressive. He's worked hard, doing a lot of running and speed, which are his strong points. Physically, Antoine hasn't lost much despite his two weeks off," Ghezal told reporters on Saturday.

"He's in great shape, as the Performance Unit has told us. All that's missing is his appointment on Monday with the surgeon who operated on him.

"He'll be the one to decide whether or not he can return to the pitch."

Source: Reuters

