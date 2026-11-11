Dupont to play at flyhalf for France against South Africa

(Refiles fixing typo in headline)

Nov 11 : France have shifted captain Antoine Dupont from scrumhalf to flyhalf for Friday's Nations Championship clash against South Africa, replacing the injured Romain Ntamack, coach Fabien Galthie said on Wednesday.

• Maxime Lucu came on at flyhalf against Fiji last Saturday to replace Ntamack, who dislocated his left shoulder, and appeared set to retain the position against the Boks but will instead play in Dupont's usual scrumhalf role

• Former captain Gregory Alldritt replaces the injured Paul Boudehent in the back row

• Francois Cros moves from number eight to blindside flanker while Cameron Woki is on the openside of the scrum

• France have also brought back hooker Julien Marchand, who replaces Maxime Lamothe with Peato Mauvaka retaining his role as the replacement hooker on the bench

• To cover for the half-back positions on the bench, flyhalf Axel Desperes has been selected and is in line for his first cap

Team: 15-Theo Attissogbe, 14-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Antoine Dupont (captain), 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Cameron Woki, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Rodrigue Neti, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Charles Ollivon, 20-Tom Staniforth, 21-Esteban Capilla, 22-Axel Desperes, 23-Emilien Gailleton

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)