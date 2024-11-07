Dupont returns to captain France against Japan

PARIS :Antoine Dupont will skipper France in their first autumn series test against Japan on Saturday as the scrumhalf makes his comeback alongside Toulouse team mate Thomas Ramos after missing this year's Six Nations to focus on the Olympics.

Dupont led France to the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games in Rugby Sevens and has been in scintillating for in the Top 14, looking ready to lead Les Bleus in his first appearance since they lost to South Africa in last year's World Cup.

"What matters is talent, the level of play. One of the keys to success is the collective experience. The level of this pair makes them obvious starters," Galthie told a press conference on Thursday.

With Ramos starting, Matthieu Jalibert was named among the replacements.

Tight-head prop Tevita Tatafu will earn his maiden cap.

France will also face New Zealand on Nov. 16 and Argentina on Nov. 22.

All three tests will be hosted at the Stade de France, where Les Bleus have not played since last year's World Cup.

Team:

15-Leo Barre, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Emilien Gailleton, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Thomas Ramos, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Alexandre Roumat, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Tevita Tatafu, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements:

16-Julien Marchand, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-George-Henri Colombe, 19-Mickael Guillard, 20-Paul Boudehent, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Matthieu Jalibert, 23-Gael Fickou