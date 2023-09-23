Dupont underwent surgery on facial injury, will return to squad

PARIS : France captain Antoine Dupont underwent surgery on a facial injury and will return to the Rugby World Cup squad to recover, the French federation (FFR) said on Saturday.

The FFR did not say how long Dupont would be unavailable.

"Following his injury sustained during the France-Namibia match, Antoine Dupont underwent surgery at Toulouse's Purpan University on Sept. 22 at around 11 p.m.," the federation said in a statement.

"In a few days' time, he will be able to return to the French team as part of a gradual sporting recovery under medical supervision."