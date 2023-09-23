Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dupont underwent surgery on facial injury, will return to squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dupont underwent surgery on facial injury, will return to squad

Dupont underwent surgery on facial injury, will return to squad

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Wales - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 18, 2023 France's Antoine Dupont in action with Wales' George North REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

23 Sep 2023 03:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : France captain Antoine Dupont underwent surgery on a facial injury and will return to the Rugby World Cup squad to recover, the French federation (FFR) said on Saturday.

The FFR did not say how long Dupont would be unavailable.

"Following his injury sustained during the France-Namibia match, Antoine Dupont underwent surgery at Toulouse's Purpan University on Sept. 22 at around 11 p.m.," the federation said in a statement.

"In a few days' time, he will be able to return to the French team as part of a gradual sporting recovery under medical supervision."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.