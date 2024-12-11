Duran continues to press for starting spot with another brilliant strike

LEIPZIG, Germany : Aston Villa's super sub Jhon Duran made yet another case to be included in manager Unai Emery's starting line-up with his blistering strike in Villa's 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Colombian's impact was instantly felt when he came on after the break and his rocket from about 30 metres out that soared over goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi's head was his sixth goal off the bench this season - the most by any player in Europe's big-five leagues in 2024-25.

Ollie Watkins usually starts over Duran and, when asked if a hungry young player such as Duran had put pressure on him to start, Emery said, "Of course, sometimes he is very impassioned and we have to try and keep balance with him.

"But today he played fantastic. He scored one goal, scored a second goal that was offside. He worked, and we are trying to get the team strong with a tactical approach.

"His potential is massive. Tactically he is improving and today he played a fantastic 45 minutes."

Duran said he relished the competition for places.

"I am just happy to be here and love the competition with Ollie Watkins," he said. "When it is my turn hopefully I can step up and help the team."

Duran, who turns 21 on Friday, was asked how he might spend his birthday.

"I am definitely not going out to celebrate my birthday because my aim is to score on Saturday (in a Premier League game at Nottingham Forest) to celebrate," he laughed.

Villa are provisionally third in the Champions League table in their first campaign in Europe's elite competition in 41 years.

With two games left of the league phase, they need just a win over either Monaco or Celtic to clinch a top-eight spot and advance directly to the last 16, avoiding a play-off.