Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 Raeesah Khan vaccination Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Sport

Dutch call up trio of replacements for World Cup qualifiers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 Raeesah Khan vaccination Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dutch call up trio of replacements for World Cup qualifiers

Dutch call up trio of replacements for World Cup qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 2, 2021 Valencia's Jasper Cillessen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano

09 Nov 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 03:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Tottenham Hotspur striker Steven Bergwijn are among three replacements called up to the Netherlands squad for their decisive World Cup qualifiers over the next week, the Dutch football association KNVB said.

Cillessen, 32, was the Dutch first choice goalkeeper up to the European Championship but tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was left out of the squad from the tournament in mid-year.

The Valencia goalkeeper has since not been called up by new coach Louis van Gaal but after back-up goalkeeper Joel Drommel withdrew with illness, was summoned to join the squad on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Bergwijn replaces the injured Steven Berghuis while teenager Devyne Rensch, 18, comes in for his Ajax Amsterdam teammate Jurrien Timber, who is also injured.

The Netherlands take on Montenegro in Podgorica on Saturday in their penultimate Group G qualifier and then face a likely showdown with Norway in Rotterdam next Tuesday for top spot and automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Dutch lead the group by two points from Norway.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us