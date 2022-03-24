Logo
Dutch coach Van Gaal could return from COVID for Denmark match
Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City vs Feyenoord - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 21, 2017 Louis van Gaal inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Files

24 Mar 2022 01:37AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 01:37AM)
AMSTERDAM : Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal will be released from COVID-19 isolation on Thursday if free of symptoms and be ready to sit on the bench for Saturday’s international against Denmark, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old Van Gaal tested positive for COVID on Tuesday and went into isolation, disrupting his plans to test a new tactical approach ahead of the World Cup, although he was able to watch training on Wednesday.

"Van Gaal was able to follow the training of the Dutch national team from a distance today," said a KNVB statement.

"After the coach’s positive corona test, the KNVB contacted the responsible authorities... which determined, in this specific situation, he was allowed to view the training in the open air and from a distance because the Dutch national team is in a bubble.

"The coach can resume his work without restrictions when he is free of symptoms," the KNVB added.

The Netherlands play neighbours Germany next Tuesday - also in Amsterdam.

Van Gaal had said he wanted to work on a new tactical approach for the team, seeking an alternative to the traditional Dutch 4-3-3 formation.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

