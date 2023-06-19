Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Promes to 18 months for assault
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Promes to 18 months for assault

Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Promes to 18 months for assault

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - Napoli v Spartak Moscow - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 30, 2021 Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes celebrates after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

19 Jun 2023 03:39PM (Updated: 19 Jun 2023 03:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM :A Dutch court has sentenced Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault, in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed a cousin in the knee.

Dutch broadcaster RTL reported Promes will appeal, citing his lawyer.

Promes, 31, is currently living in Moscow and it is not certain he will return to the Netherlands. Last month prosecutors charged him additionally with drug trafficking.

Promes previously played with Ajax and the Dutch national football team.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.