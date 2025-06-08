Dutch delight but coach and captain feel win over Finland could have been better

HELSINKI :There was Dutch delight as the Netherlands made an efficient start to their World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday by winning away in Finland.

Both coach Ronald Koeman and captain Virgil van Dijk expressed satisfaction with the 2-0 win in Helsinki at the start of their Group G campaign, but felt the victory could have been more decisive.

"I thought we started very well, quickly scored the opening goal," said Koeman of Memphis Depay's sixth minute effort.

"That is what you always want, especially in these types of matches against a team that plays with a lot of people behind the ball. We did that well.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"After about 30 or 35 minutes, I thought we were already a bit sloppy in possession. I also thought we no longer had real pressure on us.

"We did not create many chances and that continued in the second half," added Koeman. "That may be logical, but you want to get even more out of a match like this. The result is fine, but I hope we play a better second half against Malta on Tuesday."

The Dutch take on Malta at home in Groningen.

Koeman had said last week that he felt his side were obliged to win the group given the quality of opposition. They also have Lithuania and Poland in their group. The team topping the standings qualify for next year's World Cup in North America while the runner-up goes into a playoff phase.

"We've fallen a goal behind in many matches so it's great that we have now kept a clean sheet and took the three points," said Van Dijk.

"The first hurdle is always difficult. Under these circumstances, almost two weeks after the end of the season, it is important that we have taken the three points," he added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in London; Editing by Christian Radnedge)